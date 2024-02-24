New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid reports of the death of a woman in Malda who was allegedly raped before her murder, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has asked West Bengal Director General of Police to submit a detailed report in four days and also to "ensure swift arrest of the accused".

"NCW strongly condemns a worsening law situation in West Bengal, a new incident has been reported where a woman's body was found in Malda, West Bengal, with suspicion of rape and murder. Urging immediate action, NCW Chairperson @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the DGP West Bengal demanding to invoke relevant provisions, ensure swift arrest of the accused, and submit a detailed report within 4 days," the NCW said in a post on 'X'.

The NCW's chief's letter comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday claimed a fresh rape incident in Malda district amid the row over the alleged horrific incidents in Sandeshkhali.

"Be it Sandeshkhali or Malda, no woman safe in Bengal. In another case of brutal rape and murder, a class ninth student, a Tribal, was found lifeless with face smashed, in a brick kiln in Bhabuk village of Old Malda Assembly," Poonawalla claimed in a post on X.

Poonawala further claimed instances of similar incidents in the districts while alleging that the 'rapists are being protected'.

"This is not the first such case in Malda. Recently a half-naked body of a 25-year-old was found after rape & murder," the BJP leader mentioned in the post."Many such instances taking place in Bengal but Shahjahan and rapists are being protected and patronised & those who speak up against it are arrested! This is TALIBANI MANSIKTA AND CULTURE (TMC)," the post added.

This incident at Malda came to light as West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for a few days as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him.

The NCW Chairperson is known to have a rocky relationship with the West Bengal government. Earlier this week, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged her to visit the affected area.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) should resign and come here without any post, only then will she understand the pain of the women here," Sharma said speaking to reporters.

The TMC in turn accused Sharma of prioritizing her political allegiance to the BJP over the safety of women and children and demanded her immediate resignation. (ANI)

