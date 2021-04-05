New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has created a separate cell to deal with issues in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In a statement, it said the special cell will deal with complaints received from the two Union territories and will also look into the development activities related to women of these regions.

The panel decided to set up a separate cell for these regions after NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma visited Jammu and Kashmir in February where she had held interactive sessions with NGOs, one-stop centres for women and other officials in the union territory to take stock of problems faced by women there.

