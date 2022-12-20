New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognizance of Congress leader Ajay Rai's misogynistic remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The NCW has also sent a notice to Ajay Rai to appear before it and scheduled the matter for a hearing at 12 pm on December 28.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Mr Rai. The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Mr Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 PM," the NCW said in an official notice.

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai, while talking to reporters in Sonbhadra on Monday took a jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani and said that she comes to her constituency Amethi only to do "latke-jhatke" and goes away.

Rai had said, "She only visits the constituency and 'latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati hain (She does 'latke jhatke' and goes away).

Rahul Gandhi, currently representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha, had won from Amethi parliamentary seat three times in a row and is believed to be the Congress's bastion from where the former was dethroned in the 2019 elections.

To Rai's remarks, Smriti Irani had said the Congress 'misogynistic goons' needed a new speechwriter and dared Rahul Gandhi to fight from the Amethi constituency.

"Heard @RahulGandhi, you have announced to contest from Amethi in 2024 in an indecent manner from one of your provincial leaders. So can I be sure that you will be contesting from Amethi? You won't run away to another seat? You won't be afraid? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," she said in the tweet. (ANI)

