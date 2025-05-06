New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women received a letter from the widows of Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das--two men killed during the recent Religion-based Violence in Murshidabad in West Bengal, an official statement said.

NCW in its release stated, "The letter, addressed to the Chairperson, is not merely a complaint--it is a desperate cry for justice, written by two grieving women forced into hiding, haunted by loss, and terrified of the very system meant to protect them."

"According to their letter, instead of receiving justice, they alleged persecution. Instead of protection, they face threats and coercion to appear at a political event--an act they consider deeply insensitive to their grief and against their will," the women's rights panel added.

NCW said that the letter sent by the widowed mentions a "chilling episode in which their temporary shelter in Kolkata was allegedly stormed by a large contingent of male police officers".

In light of the grave and disturbing allegations, the National Commission for Women has taken urgent cognisance of the matter. The Commission has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal, demanding an immediate report on the incident and an explanation regarding the role of the police in this matter, NCW said.

The Commission has also summoned the concerned officials named in the complaint to appear for a personal hearing before it on May 9, 2025.

The commission said that the Chairperson of the NCW had personally met these women during her recent visit to violence-affected areas of West Bengal.

"She was deeply moved by their pain, anguish, and the strength they showed even in the face of fear and loss," they added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that last month's violence in Murshidabad was orchestrated and, well planned.

She hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that West Bengal would not tolerate people who instigate riots. The Chief Minister visited Murshidabad to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

