Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Friday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a strong leader but the new opposition alliance INDIA doesn’t even have a face.

“In our NDA alliance, we have a strong leader. But think about the other alliance called INDIA. They don't even have a face. I think they are going to have Nitish Kumar on Monday. Tuesday it is Mamata Banerjee. KCR on Wednesday. Thursday will be Thackeray and Friday someone else and then Saturday and Sunday it's holidays for the government right so it will be Rahul Gandhi for sure”, Annamalai said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was PM for the last 10 years and he will remain PM for many more years.

“All that I want to say is that there is no doubt that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be the Prime minister for not only the last 10 years but also the next 5 years and the next 5 years and so on. We will successfully finish this yatra and prove it to our people and make them realise the unfairness of the current government in Tamil Nadu and end this”, he said.

Amit Shah launched the BJP’s six-month-long padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People) in the State’s Rameswaram town today.

The Yatra comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and seeks a decisive mandate to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

The padayatra that will begin from Rameswaram aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai who will lead the yatra had told reporters earlier.

The Yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle, the BJP state leader said. (ANI)

