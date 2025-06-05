New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described his government as compassionate and devoted to the welfare of the poor as it prepares to launch a mass outreach to highlight its achievements in 11 years in office.

Modi said on X that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has over the past decade taken path-breaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion.

Also Read | 'BJP Indulging in Politics Over Dead Bodies': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy During RCB Victory Celebrations.

The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity, he said, adding that all its key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor.

He said, "Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile."

Also Read | Bakrid 2025 Bank Holiday Dates: Are Banks Open or Closed on June 06 and June 07 on Account of Eid-Ul-Adha? Check Details.

It is due to this that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, he said.

Modi is set to complete the first year of his third straight term in office on June 9, marking an uninterrupted 11 years in power.

Charing a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Wednesday, he had asked ministries to set high goals and work in an overdrive to achieve them, telling his colleagues to highlight the major achievements of the government in their outreach to the masses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)