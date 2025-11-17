New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Days after the NDA secured a massive win in the Bihar assembly elections, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the NDA government will be formed very soon and fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including setting up industries and providing employment.

Speaking to ANI, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The NDA has achieved a resounding victory in Bihar and soon the NDA government will be formed...Just as the people of Bihar have voted with faith, we will live up to that trust. We will work with full strength to fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Modi regarding Bihar's development, setting up industries in Bihar, and providing employment."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Woman Found Murdered Near Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, Police Launch Probe.

Earlier, Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any talks on cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post.

Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde was also present during the meeting.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal Hands Over List of 243 Newly-Elected MLAs to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier today, Manjhi had told ANI that his discussion with Pradhan would not involve any ministerial positions, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post."

On cabinet representation, Manjhi added, "We have never pressured ourselves or our party to seek a cabinet post or department. We have remained patient with whatever responsibilities were given to us. Today, our legislative party meeting convened, and we made it clear that there is no need to request a ministerial position; we will be content with whatever is offered. In our 46 years in politics, we have never demanded any position."

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)