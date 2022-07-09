By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A meeting of NDA leaders will take place in the national capital on the evening of July 17, said sources.

Also Read | Amarnath Cloudburst: Yatra Suspended From Baltal and Pahalgam Base Camps; Rescue Operation Resumed After 15 Killed, Several Injured in Cloudburst Near Holy Cave.

The meeting will be taking place ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session and Presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18.

This meeting will have a detailed discussion on the strategy of the NDA leaders, sources told ANI.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: NTAGI Approves Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 Years Age Group, Say Sources.

The sources also say that during this meeting all the MPs from both houses of the NDA will be explained the process of participating in the election and a mock drill of the entire process will also be conducted and shown to the members, as per the sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in this meeting, stated the sources.

The meeting of the NDA MPs will be followed by dinner.

The NDA candidate for the presidential election Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination on June 24 for her candidature.

Murmu is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history. Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President.

She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected, she will be the first from the state of Odisha.

Apart from its allies, NDA's candidate Murmu also has the support of YSR, Congress, BJD and Akali Dal amongst others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)