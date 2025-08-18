Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor and National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan will be traveling to Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party sources informed on Monday.

The Governor will be leaving for Delhi after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda announced Radhakrishnan as the candidate for the VP elections, with the elections set to take place on September 9. The parliamentary board of the party took a unanimous decision, after discussing with their alliance partners, and also the opposition party, to ensure a smooth VP election.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra since July 31, 2024. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Congress, in turn has criticized the NDA's nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice Presidential candidate, calling him "another RSS man."

Party leader Manickam Tagore, said that the VP post will be "another battle to protect."

Tagore on X commented on C.P. Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, stating, " Vice President of India. After PM, Speaker now ...Another Institution...Another battle to protect. Hope INDIA decides."

A Vice President's term is for a period of five years, however, the post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament.

The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls in accordance with the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. (ANI)

