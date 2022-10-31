New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): To mark the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week, Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Amit Yadav on Monday administered the "integrity pledge" to all the Heads of Departments at NDMC to fight against corruption and bring transparency in their work, said a press release.

NDMC is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 9, 2022, to emphasize the importance of integrity in government work and public life as a public servant, added the statement.

As a hub of the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW), NDMC will organize an interactive lecture by Chief Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel on November 1, 2022, stated the press release.

During the week-long celebration, different Departments of NDMC will organize various events for active participation by employees and by students studying in NDMC schools.

Health Department, NDMC will organize Nukkad Natak, Education Department will organize Walkathon and Civil & Electric Department will organize Vendors Meet and Welfare Department will organize Essay Competition, Debate Competition, etc. This year the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is "Corruption-free India for a developed Nation". Accordingly, NDMC is holding events on the theme for the year. During Vigilance Awareness Week, NDMC will organize seminars on experience sharing on the best practices and innovations in transparency with integrity for delivering civic services to the citizens. The seminar will include lectures by Central Vigilance Commissioner and Independent External Monitors. (ANI)

