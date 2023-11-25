New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The NDMC on Saturday said it has deployed an anti-smog gun with the largest tank capacity as part of its anti-pollution efforts in Lutyens' Delhi.

Delhi's air quality stood in the "severe" category on Saturday morning with monitoring agencies pinning hopes on a western disturbance which may improve meteorological conditions starting Sunday.

The new anti-smog gun is mounted on a 28-tonne CNG truck chassis with the water tank having a capacity of 17,000 litres for mitigating air pollution, the NDMC said in a statement, adding that it has the largest tank capacity among all the anti-smog guns deployed in Delhi by various agencies.

Due to the large water tank capacity, the anti-smog gun can run for three hours continuously.

It has a throwing capacity of 30 to 50 metres with side nozzles to wash out the footpath, shrubs and plants efficiently. The total average coverage area of the anti-smog gun is 70 km per day around avenue roads in the NDMC area in two shifts, the statement added.

Another anti-smog gun was procured by the NDMC and is being used at the Pandit Pant Marg in the NDMC area, it further said.

