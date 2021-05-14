New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Medical Services Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday launched a program 'NETRA' in coordination with the Information Technology Department to provide guidance telephonically and through WhatsApp to COVID-infected employees in home isolation.

According to an official media release, a team of dedicated doctors and specialists has been prepared as part of the Medical Helpline Facility for guiding employees or their family members who contracted the disease.

The NDMC's telemedicine consultation team members include Dr Sundeep Kaushik, SMO/ Paediatrician/ Coordinator, Dr M Bora Sr Medical Officer, Dr Virender Kumar, Medical Officer, Dr Sarika Rawal, Anaesthetist, Dr Seema Ahuja, Anaesthetist, Dr Jitender Koli, MD (Medicine) / Sr Medical Officer, Dr Virat Kuntalum, Sr Medical Officer, Dr Chand Prakash, Paediatrician (Medical Officer), Dr Kailash Kumar Saini, Medical Officer and Dr Deepak Gautam, Medical Officer.

These medical officers/specialists will provide guidance to NDMC employees telephonically and through Whatsapp. Dr Amitabh Kumar, Specialist Respiratory Medicine will provide the prescription to the patients through SMS on WhatsApp, stated the release.

It read, "The COVID-19 positive persons shall remain under continuous supervision of the team of doctors as above who will also assess their condition to advise for hospitalisation if the need arises. All HODs have been directed to immediately inform all the employees for availing the facility." (ANI)

