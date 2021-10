New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Residents of north Delhi can now check online for real-time availability of slots at cremation sites and burial grounds,as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a digital platform on Tuesday.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh informed that "NDMC launched this facility to check the real-time availability of slots at crematorium and burial grounds to provide civic facilities to citizens in the easiest way."

The facility can be accessed through the 'online services' tab on the official website of the NDMC which will allow residents to generate "digital cremation slips".

Singh said that through this digital platform the citizens would get the digital cremation slips along with the real-time availability of slots.

The places include Nigam Bodh Ghat, Inder Puri, Panchkuian road, Satnagar, Beri wala bagh, Wazirpur JJ Colony, Paschim Vihar Cremation Ground, Haider Pur Cremation Ground, Rohini Sector-26 Cremation Ground, Mangol Puri Cremation Ground, Mangol Puri Cemetery and Mangol Puri Burial Ground.The online service would help the citizens avail of civic services in the simplest way. North DMC is doing all our efforts to provide services to citizens at their doorsteps, he added. Commissioner Sanjay Goel said that North DMC has also launched an online application module to provide permission for the display of advertisements on vehicles such as Radio Taxis, Auto Rickshaw and Private buses operating under its jurisdiction.

Goal said it is single window access for the citizens to obtain online permission for the display of advertisements on their vehicles.

The online application has all types of Digital Payment facilities. It is a step towards the 'Digitial India Programme' and to provide municipal services to the citizens of North Delhi in a digital way, he said. (ANI)

