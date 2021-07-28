New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): After a cloudburst hit near the Amarnath cave on Wednesday, BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed at the spot.

"After Kishtwar, cloudburst hits near the holy cave of Amarnath, Jammu, and Kashmir. NDRF team has been deployed at the spot. Home Minister Amit Shah is in constant touch with the local authorities. I pray for everyone's safety," Nadda said in a tweet.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Meanwhile, two SDRF teams are present at the cave. One additional team of SDRF has been deputed from Ganderbal.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha regarding the cloudburst near Amarnath cave.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The yatra takes place through the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. (ANI)

