Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday stressed the need for having a quality debate on public matters in the House.

At the same time, he also underscored that quality answers to questions asked in the Assembly are necessary for holding meaningful debates.

Joshi reviewed the questions, attention motions, special mentions, assurances and annual reports in various sessions of the 14th and 15th Assembly here on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Government Secretaries of various departments of the state government were present in the review meeting.

In a statement, he said the work should be disposed of on time. Officers should follow up the annual reports of the departments every year in the month of December so that this report can be necessarily presented in the Assembly seven days before the commencement of the session, Joshi said.

Assembly Principal Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma gave department-wise information of sessions of 14th and 15th Assembly.

