Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Saturday called for a multi-pronged strategy to address the issues confronting the youth due to unemployment and unemployability.

Interacting with people during his visit to Mathwar block of the Nagrota constituency here, Rana said Jammu and Kashmir is plagued with the issue of unemployment since the last two decades and a focused approach is needed to tackle it.

“The society as a whole is concerned about it and the Jammu and Kashmir administration is also taking some steps to tackle the burgeoning problem but a well-crafted short term and long term strategy will have to be evolved to satiate the urges and aspirations of the youth,” he said.

The former legislator said though the administration seems to be alive to the issues, yet measures should be intensified in mitigating the problem of unemployment as well as unemployability.

He stressed on the need for stepping up efforts in generating jobs for the youth and intensifying the recruitment process for filling up the vacancies across the Union Territory.

Rana stressed on the need for undertaking special drives for recruitment in police and paramilitary forces in the remote and rural areas.

He also urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to draw a roadmap to tackle the issue of unemployment, saying the educated unemployed, besides skilled and unskilled workforce are undergoing a difficult phase. PTI TAS

