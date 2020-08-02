Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Asserting that COVID-19 treatment would not cost more than Rs 10,000, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Sunday said people need not shell out more than the rate fixed by the government, to avail it in private hospitals in the state.

Speaking to reporters here after visiting the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) and inspecting the facilities there for COVID-19 patients, the minister said, ".. it doesn't cost more than Rs 10,000 for COVID-19 treatment, so people need not pay lakhs of rupees to private hospitals,"

Noting that several complaints of overcharging by private hospitals have been received, the Minister said a high-level committee has been constituted to look into the matter.

"Complaints that private hospitals are charging Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per day for treatment and not admitting patients without advance payment have been received.

A committee has been formed to look into such complaints," Rajender said adding "We will take action against hospitals over this."

He also urged the public to avail better facilities available at government hospitals. "We are having better facilities in government hospitals even compared to corporate facilities.. There are spacious rooms and more beds... We supply costly medicines to coronavirus patients," the Minister said.

On the COVID-19 mortality rate, Rajender said since the mortality rate is low, people need not panic.

Telangana recorded 66,677 COVID-19 cases and 540 deaths as on Saturday. PTI VVK

