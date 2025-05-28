Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Wednesday urged the public and healthcare officials to remain vigilant and proactive about the spread of Covid-19 infections.

She emphasized that public health and safety is the government's top priority.

Rao also said timely action and strict adherence to preventive measures can significantly curb the spread of the virus, and that there is no need to panic.

A total of 16 Covid cases have been reported in Haryana recently.

In response to a query on Covid cases in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini too, on Wednesday, said that the health department is fully prepared to handle the situation.

Rao said the department has issued an advisory to all civil surgeons regarding Covid-19. They have been directed to establish dedicated 'flu corners' at health facilities to provide early screening and treatment.

Hospitals across the state are being instructed to ensure readiness with adequate beds, including isolation beds, oxygen supply, essential antibiotics, PPE kits, N-95 masks, and necessary testing supplies, she said.

The minister said refresher training sessions for healthcare staff will be organised to reinforce knowledge on Covid-19 signs, symptoms, management and updated guidelines.

The public is being encouraged to adopt appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, including maintaining respiratory and hand hygiene, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, practicing social distancing, avoiding spitting in public places, wearing masks in crowded environments, and frequent hand-washing, an official statement quoted Rao as saying.

District surveillance units have been instructed to closely monitor home-isolated cases, particularly high-risk individuals such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those who have comorbidities.

Meetings with the Indian Medical Association are also being convened to strengthen preparedness at the district level.

Rao appealed to all citizens to stay vigilant and follow the safety protocols. "Let's stay informed and follow safety protocols," she said.

The health department has instructed all civil surgeons, district surveillance units and health facilities to implement these measures immediately and ensure daily reporting through the established channels.

