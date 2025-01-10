Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday criticised reports that train passengers travelling to and from Kashmir are required to mandatorily deboard at Katra due to security concerns, calling the move a needless inconvenience to the people.

The party described the decision as an unnecessary burden on the people of the valley and said it further exacerbates their hardships.

PDP General Secretary Mohammad Khurshid Alam criticised the measure, stating that it undermines the much-touted promise of convenience for Kashmiris.

"For years, we were told that train services to Kashmir would benefit the common masses and ease travel. This latest directive shows that Kashmiris are still far from experiencing any real travel convenience. The train services, which were inaugurated amid great fanfare, are turning out to be nothing more than a facade," Alam said.

He described the arrangement as an additional burden on travellers, particularly the elderly and those travelling for medical treatment.

"This decision subjects ordinary people to unnecessary hardships. Security concerns should not be used as an excuse. Adequate checks can be conducted at the start of the journey. Forcing passengers to de-board midway and board another train in the name of security is both humiliating and impractical," the PDP leader added.

