New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A new book introduces young readers to the life and adventures of Lord Krishna through renowned Indian artworks, including a silver-plated copper-and-brass sculpture by S Nandagopal and a painting by Jamini Roy depicting toddler Krishna with his mother Yashoda and a cow.

"Neel: Krishna Through Art", published by AdiDev Press, aims to create a visually engaging experience, with each page in the book featuring a work of art that depicts an episode from Krishna's life. It is written by husband-wife duo Vineeta and Arvind Kanoria.

"I love that this book works on two levels: it makes the work of world-famous Indian artists accessible and interesting to young readers, while also telling them a bit about Krishna's eventful life. Books like these can help readers connect with their roots and appreciate traditions of storytelling and art that have existed in India for centuries," said Chitwan Mittal, founder and editorial director of AdiDev Press.

The artworks come from folk, classical, and modern traditions, and include works by stalwarts like Roy, Nandagopal, MF Husain and Manjit Bawa.

It also features Roy's other famous work, "Krishna and Balaram", which depicts the two deities, Krishna and his brother Balarama, dancing in a pastoral setting, with peacocks.

Each artwork is paired with easy-to-understand text that describes the scene, along with interactive activities that invite children to think about how art is created and experienced.

"On our travels, we've often found that museums abroad display a huge selection of art books while our bookshelves are woefully lacking.

"For this book, we selected images of Krishna by eminent artists from folk, classical, and modern traditions and paired them with simple storytelling and activities to engage young readers. We believe it's never too early to induct children into the wonderful world of art," said Vineeta Kanoria, an educator and author of children's books.

The book, priced at Rs 595, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

