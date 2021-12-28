New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): After resident doctors across the country continued their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) representatives.

Before convening the meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today had urged resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest.

Also Read | Who is Piyush Jain? Here’s All About The Kanpur Trader Under Scanner After Over Rs 250 Crore Cash Raid.

Mandaviya had said, "I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon."

FORDA President Dr Manish, while leaving for the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, said, "We are going to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Representatives of different RDAs will be part of today's meeting. We will seek written apology for yesterday's incident and expediting of the NEET PG 2021 counselling."

Also Read | Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Harassed By Two Boys In Barmer; Case Registered.

FORDA is expected to push two demands, "A written apology for yesterday's alleged manhandling of the protesting resident doctors by Delhi Police personnel. Written assurance of fast-tracking of the NEET PG case and expediting of the NEET PG 2021 counselling and admission process."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to PM Modi to listen to the demands of the doctors.

Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)