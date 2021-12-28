Barmer, December 28: A 16-year-old allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday night. A suicide note was recovered from her. In the note, the girl mentioned that she took the extreme step as she was disturbed after being harassed by two boys repeatedly. They also reportedly molested her while she was on her way home from school. The girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Girl Dies by Suicide in Deoria After Being Threatened by Classmate With Objectionable Pics.

At the time of the incident, the minor girl was alone at her home as her family members had gone to the market in the area. After returning home, they found the girl hanging in the room. According to a report published in The Times of India, the family members of the deceased alleged that the two boys used to harass her and even threatened to rape her.

The girl was disturbed after the incident. Reportedly, due to this reason, she died by suicide. The girl’s family lodged a complaint against the boys. The woman cell’s additional SP Hajari Ram reached the mortuary, reported the media house. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCS) Act, 212. The body was handed to the girl’s family after postmortem. Till now, no arrests have been made in the case.

