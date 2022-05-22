Bulandshahr, May 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house in Chhatari area here when the accused, her neighbour, took her to a secluded place and raped her.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that the matter of raping a four-year-old girl has come to the fore.

“Her medical examination is being done. It is our endeavour that a chargesheet should be filed in the case within seven days,” Singh said.

