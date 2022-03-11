New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar on Friday said that the New Education Policy 2020 aims to strengthen the new learning paradigm through the adoption of new education technologies or developing available in-house skills.

Addressing the 8th Annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, Sarkar said the knowledge that the students have obtained will help them to establish values and contribute not only to the development of the nation but also, of the whole world.

The MoS Education emphasised that it is the time to know about our ancestors and forefathers and include the Indian knowledge systems in teaching and learning.

He hoped that "our future generations will 'Dream More and Achieve More' and lead India towards prosperity and global leadership."

A total number of 1016 students received degrees in this Convocation. Degrees and prizes have been awarded in this Convocation to a total of 522 Undergraduate students of 10 courses, 350 postgraduate students from different courses, 15 Dual Degree students of five courses, and 129 PhD. Fellows who have completed their studies and passed the examinations during this period.

Medals have been awarded to 39 candidates who secured the highest marks in different disciplines. The President of India Gold Medal was awarded to Subhechchha Paul, Mechanical Engineering Department who secured 1st position among the undergraduates of all ten engineering disciplines taken together.

Ganesh Chandra Mitra Memorial Medal was awarded to Nabanita Karmakar, Department of Mathematics who secured 1st position among the postgraduates of all the disciplines taken together.

The endowment medals were awarded to the students who have stood first in their respective disciplines or have secured the highest marks in a particular subject. (ANI)

