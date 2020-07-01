New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has never violated the mandate of 5 per cent reservation for disabled students and was committed to providing it in all courses in the 2020-21 academic year.

The submission was made in an affidavit placed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which on June 11 issued notice to the varsity on a plea claiming that JNU has kept less than 5 per cent seats for disabled category in the academic session 2020-21.

Also Read | Unemployment Rate in India Dipped to 11% in June From 23.5% in May, Says CMIE Data.

The petition by the Javed Abidi Foundation, which works for the welfare of disabled persons, has sought a direction to JNU to modify its admission policy and prospectus.

JNU, in its affidavit filed through central government standing counsel Monika Arora, has denied the allegation that it was not reserving 5 per cent seats for persons with disabilities (PWD).

Also Read | Two Lion Cubs Die After Falling into Well in Jujarpur Village in Gujarat's Gir West Forest Division: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

It said it "was providing reservation to PWD category students in almost all courses of its various centers and schools.

It has also claimed that rules and regulations of the university are in compliance of the Disability Act.

JNU has contended that the allegations in the petition are "wrong, misconceived and based on misinterpretation of law, policies and facts".

It has also stated in its affidavit that the reservation process for PWD students is different from that of SC/ST/OBC candidates.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)