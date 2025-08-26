Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 26 (ANI): After inaugurating a lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility for strong hybrid electric vehicles in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that a "new chapter" has been added to India's journey of 'Make in India'.

The Prime Minister said that it is a "big leap" towards India's goal of 'Make in India and 'Make for the World'. He stressed that India will now export electric vehicles to 100 countries and that hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing has begun in the country.

"In this fervour of Ganesh Utsav, today a new chapter is being added to India's 'Make in India' journey. This is a big leap towards our goal of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. From today, electric vehicles made in India will be exported to 100 countries. Along with this, hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing is also starting today," the Prime Minister said.

"This day is also giving a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan," PM Modi said in his address to the gathering.

He inaugurated the localized production of hybrid battery electrodes and flagged off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad today.

"This day is also giving a new dimension to the friendship between India and Japan. In a way, 13 years mark the beginning of teenage and teenage is the period of spreading wings. It is the period of letting dreams take flight, and a lot of dreams emerge in teenage... I am happy that today Maruti is entering its teenage years. Gujarat's Maruti is entering its teens, meaning that in the coming days, Maruti will spread new wings and it will move ahead with new zeal and enthusiasm.

PM Modi said that during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Suzuki was allotted land for their plant in Hansalpur in 2012.

"The seeds of India's success story were sown about 13 years ago. In 2012, when I was the Chief Minister here, we had allotted land to Maruti Suzuki in Hansalpur...", the Prime Minister recalled.

He stressed that India has the power of democracy and the advantage of demography. PM Modi emphasised that the country has a large pool of Skilled Workforce, which creates a "Win-Win Situation" for every Indian partner.

"India has the power of Democracy. India has the advantage of Demography. We also have a very large pool of Skilled Workforce. Therefore, this creates a Win-Win Situation for every Partner of ours," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi stated that Suzuki Japan is manufacturing in India and the cars which are made in the country are exported back to Japan.

He termed it a symbol of strength between India and Japan relationship, also a reflection of the global confidence in India.

"This is not only a symbol of the strength of the relationship between India and Japan, but also reflects the global confidence in India. In a way, companies like Maruti Suzuki have become brand ambassadors of Make in India... Now, the EVs that will run in dozens of countries around the world will have written on them- Made In India," PM Modi said.

