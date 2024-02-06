Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava took oath as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court here on Tuesday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Shrivastava as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, an official statement said.

Also Read | Assam: Pune-Based Dealer Killed in Five-Star Hotel Over Love Triangle, Intimate Pics; Police Solved Murder Within Hours in Guwahati.

Shrivastava was appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court in November last year after Chief Justice Augustine George Masih was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other ministers were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Centre Okays Fund for Arunachal Highway: Nitin Gadkari Approves Rs 2,249 Crore Fund for 106 km Lada-Sarli Section of NH-13 in State.

Shrivastava was designated as a senior advocate in 2005 and appointed as judge of Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009. He was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in October 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)