New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The six-day mega event "Bharat Parv" was inaugurated today at Red Fort lawns by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER GK Reddy, said a press release by the Ministry of Tourism.

Reddy unveiled the Incredible India digital calendar of the Ministry of Tourism at the event. The theme of the Calendar for 2023 is "The Incredible Festivals of India", added the press release.

On occasion, Reddy said that the celebration of Republic Day today will give new energy to the young population to work for the betterment of the country. He also added that Bharat Parv fulfils the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat as artists, handicrafts, food stalls from all over India are present here. He further said that one can see mini India through Bharat Parv. He also informed that Bharat Parv this year is promoting Millets and is also showcasing achievements of different ministries.

On the occasion Secretary, the Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh said that this year's Bharat Parv brings together the vibrant rich culture of Bharat with participation by over 30 States/UTs & 20 Central ministries at this historical place.

The Government of India is organizing the six-day mega event "Bharat Parv" event from January 26-31, 2023, as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Ministry of Tourism has been designated as the nodal ministry for the event, the highlights of which include showcasing of the best Republic Day Parade tableaux at the venue, cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres as well as cultural troupes from States/ UTs, a pan-India Food Court and a pan-India Crafts Bazaar with 65 handicraft stalls.

The event is open to the general public from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on January 26, 2023, and from 12 noon to 10 p.m. from the 27th onwards to January 31, 2023. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors on all days.

Bharat Parv was previously held in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 (and virtual in the year 2021) at the lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort. The physical event is being organized after a gap of 2 years at the lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort. The event would have a Food Festival, Handicraft mela, folk and tribal dance performances, Performances by cultural troupes, a Display of Republic Day Tableaux, an illumination of Red Fort etc. Branding and promotion of Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, G20 and Mission LIFE would be undertaken during the event. (ANI)

