New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw warehouse in the Goyla Dairy area of Delhi's Najafgarh on Monday, affecting more than 100 e-rickshaws, officials from the Delhi Fire Services stated.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, four fire tenders were deployed to the location to control the blaze.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake Not Tectonic, Linked to Weak Rock Layers, Says National Centre for Seismology.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are working to assess the situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)