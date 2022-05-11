New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In the ceremony, Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service, Decorations were conferred.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said. "Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)