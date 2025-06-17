New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): In view of the escalating geopolitical tensions and military developments in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, the Government of Telangana activated a dedicated helpline, a release said.

According to the Telangana CMO, under the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a dedicated helpline has been immediately activated at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

This initiative aims to assist and respond swiftly to any concerns related to Telangana residents who may be currently residing or travelling in the affected regions, as per the CMO release.

According to the latest inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies abroad, no Telangana citizens have been reported as directly impacted as of now.

However, as a proactive measure, the helpline has been set up to offer guidance, collect information, and extend support to families or individuals who may require assistance or wish to report concerns.

Citizens can reach out to the following helpline contacts for support or information: Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner--+919871999044; G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer--+919643723157; Javed Hussain, Liaison Officer--+919910014749; CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer--+919949351270.

Senior officials of Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, regularly coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy officials, and other relevant central authorities. The Telangana government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and will continue to monitor developments closely.

Citizens should stay updated through official government advisories and avoid sharing unverified information. (ANI)

