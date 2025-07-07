Itanagar, Jul 7 (PTI) A new English daily newspaper 'Arun Khabar' was launched here on Monday.

With this new launch of the newspaper, Arunachal Pradesh now has nine English dailies in circulation.

'Arun Khabar' published from Itanagar was officially launched by state Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister Nyato Dukam at a function held at a city hotel here, attended by senior journalists, political leaders, government officials, community representatives, and members of the media fraternity.

Speaking at the event, Dukam highlighted the essential role of media in a democratic setup.

"Politics and media are two active pillars that support the judiciary and executive. I am committed to doing whatever I can for the growth of media in Arunachal," he said.

The minister urged journalists to uphold ethics in their work and expressed faith in the vision of the new publication, praising Editor and Publisher Rumak Jomoh as a "hard-working and sincere individual".

He also announced that the IPR department, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, would soon roll out key welfare initiatives, including the Journalist Pension Scheme and the Digital Media Advertisement Policy, schemes.

Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Dodum Yangfo lauded the team behind 'Arun Khabar' for launching a new venture amid challenging times for print media.

"This bold step will provide opportunities to young local journalists," he said while urging the minister to expedite the implementation of media welfare schemes approved in 2020.

IPR Director Gijum Tali described media as the "mirror of society" and assured of the department's continued support. He said that government advertisements are now being distributed through a roster system to ensure equitable access.

Publisher Rumak Jomoh, while addressing the gathering, said, "The Arun Khabar is not just a newspaper but a platform for voices across Arunachal. Our mission is to deliver fair, credible, and local-centric news that matters to the people."

