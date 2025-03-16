Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that new force members should add more strength to the effort to free the country from the clutches of the drug mafia. He was speaking after accepting the salute at the passing out parade of 118 Sub-Inspector trainees of the 31st B batch of Kerala Police Academy in Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur, according to the press statement.

The drug mafia, which has been spreading uncontrollably in recent times, is destroying society regardless of age and gender. Synthetic drugs are dehumanising humans. The police and excise are effectively intervening against this. There is also an increase in cyber crimes that misuse modern technologies. The Chief Minister said that there should be a collective effort to combat and defeat these. He asked that the primary duty of the police is to maintain law and order, but people see the police as saviours and that new members of the force should be trained to perform high-level duties accordingly.

118 Sub-Inspector trainees of the 31st B batch who completed their training at the Kerala Police Academy entered the path of duty through the passing out ceremony.

The second-in-command of the parade led by Bibin John Babuji was Varsha Madhu. The Chief Minister distributed awards to those who performed well during the training period. T.S. Sruthi was adjudged the best indoor cadet and Varsha Madhu was adjudged the best outdoor cadet. Mijo Jose was the best shooter. Bibin John Babuji was the all-rounder.

As part of the one-year basic training that began on February 20, 2024, they have undergone expert training in shield and lathi drill, one-minute drill, ceremonial drill, squared drill, cane drill, mob operation, obstacle course, field craft and map reading, bomb detection and disposal, karate, yoga, swimming, and driving, in addition to parade and physical fitness training in the outdoor section. In addition, under the SOG, commando training, high altitude training, coastal security training and firing training in state-of-the-art weapons such as AK-47, Thar, INSAS, SLR, LMG, Glock pistol, 9mm pistol and carbine have been provided, said the statement.

The Indore section includes the Constitution of India, Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Citizen Security Code, Indian Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure, Evidence Act, Other Acts, Police Station Management, Traffic Management, Case Investigation, VIP Relations, Internal Security, Disaster Management, Forensic Science, Artificial Intelligence in Policing, Compassionate Communication and Intervention by Police (CCIP), Forensic Medicine, Computer, Cyber Crimes, Criminology, Penology, Victimology, Women, Children, Senior Citizens, Gender. Classroom training is also available on topics such as behaviour towards neutrals, prevention of crimes against the environment, and first aid.

In addition, experts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have trained them on the subject of disaster management to ensure the safety of the people in natural disasters such as the recent floods that Kerala has faced.

The training provided during the training period is designed to enhance the professional skills of the police, improve their behaviour towards the public, and translate the police motto 'Mridu Bhave Drida Kryte' into action to create the kind of New Kerala envisioned by the government.

Coastal Security practical training is provided at the Kochi Naval Base and Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station, and Forensic Medicine practical training is provided at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. 15 days of anti-terrorism training was provided at the Areekode MSP camp, and five days of high altitude training was provided at Kuttikanam in Idukki.

To provide practical training during the training period, they have been assigned to various stations in Thrissur district in connection with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and for law and order maintenance duties in connection with Thrissur Pooram.

Like the previous batches, the 31B batch, which has completed its training and will become part of the Kerala Police, also has many people who have obtained higher education. Among those who will join the force on Sunday as pass-outs are 18 postgraduates, three MBAs, three M.Techs, 39 B.Techs and 55 graduates, as per the statement.

Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran, Mayor M.K. Varghese, State Police Chief. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Kerala Police Academy Director I.G. K. Sethuraman, public representatives, top police officials and others were present at the function. (ANI)

