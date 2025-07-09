Cuddalore, Jul 9 (PTI) A new gatekeeper assumed charge here at the Semmankuppam manned level crossing where a train hit a van killing 3 school-going children on July 8.

The new appointee, Anand Raj told reporters he has been working in the railways for the past 2 years and he has now been posted to Semmankuppam to man Level Crossing No 170, a non-interlocked, manned crossing.

"Interlocking" refers to locking the railway boom at the level crossing by linking it to the signalling system, which ensures safety. A non-interlocked gate is not connected to the signalling system and could be opened or closed manually by following prescribed norms.

"It is a temporary posting and authorities have asked me to perform my duty here," the gatekeeper said adding he would perform his duty as per the directives of his superiors.

Three school students were killed when the van they were travelling in, while attempting to cross LC-170, collided with the speeding passenger train.

The gatekeeper Pankaj Sarma, who was on duty at the time of the accident involving the train and van was suspended by railways and arrested by the police.

