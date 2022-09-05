Goa (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): New Goa International Airport successfully completed the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedure for both approaches-10 and 28 of the newly built Runway at the upcoming airport on Monday.

First Commercial Aircraft lands and takes off from New Goa International Airport.

Also Read | Kerala | Two Fishermen Died, 16 Rescued After a Fishing Boat with 23 Fishermen Capsized … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO-GGIAL, Mr. R. V. Sheshan said, "Today, we have successfully completed the Required Navigation Performance Procedure at the upcoming New Goa International Airport. RNP approach ensures integrity & accuracy and helps an aircraft to follow specific paths using board equipment. This procedure not only offers safety benefits by means of its precision and accuracy, but it also enhances operational efficiency by minimizing multiple step-downs, inaccurate circling approaches, etc."

An Airbus 320 aircraft from Indigo Airlines equipped with RNP equipment tested and validated RNP for its accuracy and playability.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

RNP is a family of navigation specifications under Performance Based Navigation (PBN) which permit the operation of aircraft along a precise flight path with a high level of accuracy and the ability to determine aircraft position with both precision and integrity.

The addition of an RNP radius to fix arrivals, approaches, and departures increases airspace capacity by shortening the approach and departure paths.

New Goa International Airport will offer a plethora of employment and tourism opportunities promoting socio-economic development in Goa.

"As an airport operator, GGIAL is working to make New Goa International Airport, the airport of choice for airlines, passengers, and all stakeholders, by unlocking the true potential of Goa. New Goa International Airport will offer a plethora of employment and tourism opportunities promoting socio-economic development in Goa", said CEO-GGIAL, Mr. R. V. Sheshan.

Once the RNP procedure is drawn for a particular runway of an aerodrome, it needs to be tested and validated for its accuracy and fly ability through a simulator and actual aircraft trials. During this process, the defined flight path is tested by flying an aircraft equipped with RNP equipment, in accordance with the procedure developed.

Upon successful validation and approval, the procedures are published and promulgated for use by all airlines.

Validating such procedures by an aircraft at a greenfield airport needs an immense amount of groundwork in terms of planning, preparation, readiness, testing, and precision execution.

With the successful RNP flight, the team at the New Goa International Airport has achieved a very important milestone towards the commissioning of the airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)