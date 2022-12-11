Shimla, December 11: A nameplate of the new Himachal Pradesh chief minister was installed at the CM Secretariat in Shimla on Sunday. Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday.

Sukhu was unveiled as the party's CM face after the high-command on Saturday picked him as the leader of the legislature party. Sukhu, who climbed the political ladder up from grassroots in Himachal Pradesh, took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state at a ceremony in Shimla. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Assures Him of All Possible Cooperation.

Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the Opposition, also took oath as the deputy chief minister. Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office to them at a formal function organised at Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony as attended by top Congress leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. A loyalist of the Gandhi family, Sukhu is a four-time MLA (58) and former Congress chief in the state. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Sworn In As 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh; Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attend Oath Ceremony.

Sukhu is known as an affable and approachable leader who commands huge support in the hill-state due to his long years in building the party's organisational muscle in the state. He also has vast organisational experience in the state owing to his connection with the grand old party for many years.

He was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and often spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tallest leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister.

Sukhu has been in favour of promoting and grooming younger Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh. With Congress chief ministers in the state over the past four decades coming from Rampur Bushahr, the party's central leadership was apparently keen to expand its choice. Sukhu belongs to a middle-class family. He was active in politics from his student days and fought elections as an NSUI candidate. He was president of the NSUI and the Indian Youth Congress in the state.

He also fought and won elections for Shimla Municipal Corporation. Sukhu won the Assembly election for the first time in 2003, from Nadaun. Sukhu was the chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for this year's Assembly elections in which the party focused on local issues and promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme, which, many felt, eventually tilted the electoral outcome in its favour. Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning a total of 40 seats.

