New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh on Thursday said that the New Parliament Building is the need of the hour.

"Today, there is a need for a new Parliament building. The old Parliament is of the British era, in which the Rajya Sabha was not conceived. Now the number of members is going to increase, there is no place for seating for them," Harivansh told ANI here.

Pointing out the issues in the functioning of the Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that it is not right for the nation if the place where the "destiny of the country is decided, where big decisions are taken" lacks basic facilities.

"If there isn't a single opinion in the country on such issues, the country is not together on such issue, then I believe that there is a hurdle in good work. In this situation, how will India become a strong country?" Harivansh said.

"The Supreme Court will give its verdict, but what our needs are, what our challenges are, will be decided by the government itself. Running the country done in the temple of democracy where elected people sit," he added.

This comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging the Central Vista project, of which the New Parliament building is a part.

"It is not proper to create obstructions in everything. At least the country should think over it. On some issues, the country should be in one voice. A new Parliament is going to be constructed in the country for the first time after the independence," he said.

"In the initial phase, when India got its independence, the population of the country was around 30 to 40 crores. As per projection, we are going to be the largest country in the world (in population) in the coming years. So, a new Parliament is the need of the hour," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Parliament building and said that it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st century India. (ANI)

