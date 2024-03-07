New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): After the Congress party announced its election manifesto ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that the party is going to start a new phase for the youths of the country that will bring change for youths, country and politics.

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress leader wrote, "Young friends, today is your day. Your phase is starting today," he said, adding "After the step that Rahul Gandhi has taken today, no one will be able to do anything in the politics of this country without talking about your interests," read his post translated from Hindi.

The five-pointer list included 'recruitment trust', 'first job' to degree holders, 'Freedom from paper leaks', 'Social security for gig workers', and 'For startups Rs 5000 crores', added the tweet.

"Come, let's start a new phase together - your phase", he further added in his tweet.

Khera said that the declaration made by his party is only for the youths and will not only bring change to the future of youths but also to the country and politics of the nation. The whole of society depends on the future of youths, he added.

He also urged the youth to question the Prime Minister about employment in the last 10 years of the BJP government.

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge earlier on Thursday gave assurance of offering employment opportunities to the people and announced a five-pointer list for a new 'Rozgar Revolution.' (ANI)

