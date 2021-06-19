New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A new software Covid Severity Score (CSS) can now identify patients likely to require ventilator support in an ICU and referral in time, the Ministry of Science and Technology informed on Saturday.

The software consists of an algorithm that measures a set of parameters and scores against a pre-set dynamic algorithm multiple times for each patient and allocates a Covid Severity Score (CSS) mapping in a graphical trend.

"The software can help in early identification of patients likely to require ventilator support in an ICU and referral, reduce hospital referral for those unlikely to require critical care support, thus releasing more hospital beds in circulation," the ministry said.

"It will also help in providing monitored medical support to those patients who cannot afford treatment or cannot isolate at home due to poor housing conditions. The facility can be a huge support for 'Covid Care Centres' with beds and oxygen support only but no facility for invasive ventilation," the ministry added.

Presently, the software is being used in three community Covid Care Centres (CCC) at Kolkata and suburbs, including a 100-bed government-mandated CCC at Barrackpore.

Sudden ICU and other emergency requirements have been a challenge for hospitals to manage during the pandemic. Timely information during such situations, through the software, would help manage the health crisis better, the ministry said.

"The Foundation For Innovations In Health, Kolkata with support from the Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development (SEED) division of the Department of Science and Technology, GoI in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, Dr Kevin Dhaliwal, University of Edinburgh, and Dr Sayantan Bandopadhyay, formerly WHO (SE Asia Regional Office), have developed an algorithm that measures symptoms, signs, vital parameters, test reports and comorbidities of the COVID positive patient and scores each against a pre-set dynamic algorithm thus allocating a Covid Severity Score (CSS)," the ministry stated.

"This technology has been made available at primary care e-Health clinics in resource-poor settings through SEED Project support," it added.

The frontline health workers, trained in the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned model and certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Government of India have been trained to record all these parameters using the software.

Since the CSS is regularly monitored multiple times by 'remote' specialist doctors, it reduces the consultation time per patient and the doctors' travel requirement, the ministry said. (ANI)

