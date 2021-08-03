New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A temperature and flow control ultrasonic spray system for nano-drug formulation could improve efficacy of herbal medicines by enhancing bioavailability of herbal ingredients of medicines, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday.

This device can improve cost-effectiveness and therapeutic efficacy of medicines involving expensive phytomolecules, it added.

The delivery of herbal therapeutic ingredients as drugs in conventional forms shows variable and non-uniform absorption. Lower duration of residence in the stomach and varying gastric emptying time may limit the bioavailability of these drugs, the department said in a statement.

They are also highly sensitive to temperature, atmospheric moisture, it said.

Their hygroscopic nature affects the particle-particle interactions, leads to poor water solubility and contributes to their poor flow in systematic body fluid circulation, according to the statement.

To overcome such limitations, herbal drugs can be encapsulated with suitable biopolymers as nanocarriers, it said.

The nanocarrier can significantly enhance the gastric emptying time and deliver a higher amount of drug for a sustained period in the stomach. In addition, the amount of drug required to be incorporated into nanocarriers is much less than required when encapsulated in a tablet, it said.

This is very useful when using expensive phytomolecules. Optimal use of phytomolecules improves the cost-effectiveness and therapeutic efficacy of the product, the statement said.

Keeping this in mind, S Prabhakaran, senior scientist at CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) Chennai Centre, has developed a new prototype of temperature and flow control ultrasonic spray (tFOCUS) system with support from the advanced manufacturing technologies programme of the Department of Science and Technology, and aligned it with the 'Make in India' initiative to enhance colloidal stability of poorly water-soluble herbal extracts.

The prototype has been validated using commercial AYURSULIN capsule used to treat type-II diabetic as model drug, the statement said.

To enhance the bioavailability tFOCUS system, prepared nano-encapsulation of all five herbal extracts used polymer (ZEIN/PVA), it said.

The samples were spherical in morphology, nanoscale range and good colloidal suspension in water as compared to bare herbal extracts, it said.

A feasibility study was made to develop a colloidal stable nanocarrier system containing a mixture of herbal extract like Curcuma Longa, Andrographis, Paniculata, Tinospora, Cordifolia, AegeleMarmelos, Emblica Officinalis in equal ratios nano encapsulating using different types of wall polymers, it said.

The prototype of tFOCUS system enhanced the solubility of poorly water-soluble multi-herbal extracts using nanoencapsulation biocompatible polymer in rapid reaction process at room temperature, which is compactable with temperature-sensitive therapeutic active ingredients, the statement said.

This unique nano-drug particle synthesis system based on acoustic cavitation can provide continuous large scale compared to present micro-encapsulation technologies such as mechanical stirrer assisted anti-solvent addition method, spray dry methods, and high-pressure homogenisation method production with less power consumption, rapid reaction time leading to faster sample preparation, it said.

It enables nanosise-encapsulation of multi-herbal components at variable operating temperatures (10 degrees to 80 degrees Celsius), according to the statement.

“Pharmaceutical and food industries and scientific Instruments manufacturing industries have shown interest to take up this technology for commercialisation. We will provide an incubation centre from CSIO Chennai Centre and manpower training for system operation and optimisation of new drug formulation,” said Prabhakaran.

He has partnered with BAL Research Foundation (BRF) Bangalore for further upscale of the technology.

