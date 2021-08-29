Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A newborn boy was allegedly stolen from the community health centre in Muradnagar here following which the people of Surana village blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway on Saturday demanding that the guilty be nabbed at the earliest, police said.

Three days ago, a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Surana village was admitted to the maternity ward of the community health centre and she gave birth to a boy on Friday. on Saturday morning, she found that her son was not with her, they said.

Upon getting information about the incident, people from her village gathered at the health facility and created a ruckus. They also blocked the highway affecting the traffic, police officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja along with other officials reached the spot and assured the villagers that the newborn would be recovered at the earliest following which the blockade was lifted.

CCTV footage from the community health centre has been obtained and some suspects have been detained for interrogation, police said.

Additional chief medical officer Dr Sunil Tyagi told PTI that a ward boy, a female attendant of the maternity ward and the watchman have been suspended following the incident of the alleged theft.

