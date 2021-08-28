Royal Enfield, the legendary motorcycle brand is all set to launch the new-generation Classic 350 in the country next month. In a new development, the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand will announce prices of the all-new RE Classic 350 on September 1, 2021. The Classic range is the brand's most-selling offering that has led from the front as far as volumes are concerned. Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari Resigns, B Govindarajan Takes Charge As Executive Director.

Ahead of its official launch, a leaked document has emerged online revealing key details. The 2021 Classic 350 is based on the brand's J platform underpinning the Meteor 350. It also employs a new twin downtube spine frame. The bike has a wider front tyre equipped with bigger disc brakes - 300 mm upfront and 270 mm rear.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The bike will see cosmetic changes and mechanical upgrades. It will get a new headlamp with pilot lamps, redesigned exhaust, semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Power to the rear wheel comes from an updated 349cc, single-cylinder engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Like the predecessor, the bike will come with a choice of single and dual seats. It will also get an option of single and dual-channel ABS. The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be slightly premium over the outgoing model. The prices of the motorcycle is likely to start from Rs 1.85 lakh, going up to Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

