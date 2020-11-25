Kohima, Nov 25 (PTI) Newly-elected NDPP MLA Medo Yhokha was on Wednesday appointed the Advisor for Technical Education and Elections in the Nagaland government.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed the appointment letter to Yhokha at his office, in presence of Deputy CM Y Patton, several ministers, NDPP president Chingwang Konyak and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

Also Read | COVID-19 Negative Test Report Not Mandatory For Flight Crew in Maharashtra.

Along, also a minister, was the Advisor for Technical Education, while the portfolio of Advisor for Elections was with the chief minister.

Yhokha said, "I will be committed and try to perform my responsibilities up to the expectation of the general public for the upliftment of the departments."

Also Read | EPFO Gets Platinum Partner Award for Highest Transactions on UMANG App.

Yhokha won the November 3 by-election to the Southern Angami-I seat.

T Yangseo Sangtam, who won the bypoll from the Pungro-Kiphire seat as an Independent, has handed over the 'letter of support' to the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).

"I handed over the letter to the chief minister during a courtesy call after being sworn-in as MLA on November 18," he said.

Minister Neiba Kronu, who is the ruling coalition's spokesperson, said a decision is yet to be taken on inducting Sangtam into the government.

"It is well appreciated that he is supporting the government but the alliance is yet to take any final decision," he said.

In the 60-member House, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has 20 MLAs while its ally BJP has 12 members, and is also supported by two Independent MLAs.

Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) with 25 members is the single largest political party.

The Noksen seat is vacant, following the death of sitting MLA and minister CM Chang in October.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)