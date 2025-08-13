Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): 'CapitaLand Data Centre, Mumbai 01', launched on Tuesday, keeps India ahead in the digital revolution, where advances in AI, quantum computing, and new digital frameworks, data centres have become critical infrastructure, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

'CapitaLand Data Centre, Mumbai 01' is CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI)'s first data centre in India, located in Navi Mumbai. During the launch of the data centre, CLI, a global real asset manager, has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Government, indicating its plans to invest over Rs 19,200 crore (USD 2.83 billion) by 2030 to drive its growth in Mumbai and Pune.

"With advances in AI, quantum computing, and new digital frameworks, data centres have become critical infrastructure, and CapitaLand's cutting-edge facility in Mumbai and Maharashtra keeps us ahead in this digital revolution," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"We appreciate the ₹19,200 crore investment announced which around ₹20,000 crores by 2030, and we are fully committed to supporting this journey by removing any roadblocks for seamless investment," he added.

The Chief Minister said that it was "exciting and momentous to inaugurate the 'CapitaLand Data Centre, Mumbai 01' along with HE Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore".

"This cutting-edge facility, built at record speed, features advanced technology, cooling systems, and scalability, setting new standards in critical infrastructure," he said.

"The CapitaLand Data Centre, now integrated, is truly one of its kind with advanced technology, cooling systems, scalability, and critical features, all built at remarkable speed. This achievement inspires us all, showing that vital infrastructure can be developed quickly. As the world digitises rapidly, India leads the digital revolution, with Maharashtra proud to be the data centre capital of India, accounting for 60% of the country's total data centre capacity," he said.

CLI's presence in Maharashtra commenced in 2013 with the launch of International Tech Park Pune, Hinjawadi (ITPP-H), developed in partnership with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Over the past decade, CLI has significantly expanded its footprint in Mumbai and Pune, investing over Rs 6,800 crore (S$1 billion) across 10 assets spanning business parks, data centres and logistics facilities.

The planned investments in Maharashtra are an integral part of CLI's broader growth strategy for India, where the company aims to increase its funds under management from over USD 8 billion to some USD 15 billion by 2028, the release said. (ANI)

