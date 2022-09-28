Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) West Bengal government Wednesday announced that the next programme of 'Duare Sarkar', a social outreach about its various projects, will be held from November 1 to November 30.

Also Read | WhatsApp Users Beware! Indian Cyber Agency Warns Against Critical Bugs That May Affect Meta-Owned App on Both Android and iOS.

The government said in a notification that the fifth edition of Duare Sarkar (government at your door step) in the current fiscal , will be held to reach out to people on benefits of nine welfare schemes like Khadya Sathi (food and supplies), Swastha Sathi (health), caste certificate to SC, ST and OBCs, Kanyashree and Rupashree at the camps during that time.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff Following Nine Months Gap After Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise.

The Paray Samadhan (solution at mohalla) camps, meant to address issues on civic and other amenities, will be held from November 1 to November 15.

The Kanyashree Prakalpa is an initiative taken by the state government to improve the life and status of the girls by helping economically backward families with cash so that families do not arrange the marriage of their girl child before 18 years of age because of economic reasons. The Rupashree Prakalpa provides grants to help poor families face in bearing the expenditure of their daughters' marriages.

The first edition of Duare Sarkar camps began on December 1, 2020 and the first edition of Paray Samadhan on January 1, 2021, both generating huge response from people.

The notification informed that the fourth Duare Sarkar camp drew more than 59 lakh people and delivered more than 65 lakh services related to welfare projects of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)