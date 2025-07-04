Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear the bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on July 8, in connection with an alleged drug case.

According to the Prosecutor, the bail application that was submitted on Thursday contained certain errors, following which the court directed that the application be filed again.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated in Punjab after police detained several Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporters staging a protest against the arrest of senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The protest took place near the Mohali court, where Majithia is scheduled to be produced following the completion of his Vigilance Bureau remand.

As security was tightened around the court complex, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that he himself was stopped and detained by police while en route to a gurdwara in Mohali. The incident prompted strong criticism from the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

"Kejriwal has taken over Punjab. The democratic rights of the people of Punjab have ended. He has come and sat here as a supreme leader to raise Rs 10,000 crore from Punjab. He has imposed emergency in the state," said Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of running Punjab by proxy and suppressing opposition voices.

Majithia, a former minister and influential leader within the SAD, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Majithia was sent to seven days of police custody by a Mohali court on June 26 in connection with a money laundering case linked to drugs.

Speaking to ANI, the Public Prosecutor Advocate Ferry Sofat said, "Bikram Singh Majithia's income of Rs 540 crore remains undisclosed, and he could not mention any details about it..."

He informed the court that there were large and unexplained cash deposits made by Saraya Industries, a company operated by Majithia's family since the 1950s. (ANI)

