Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that the next meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC Advisory Council will be held on July 25 in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI following the Council's first meeting in Bengaluru, Baghel said, "This meeting will be very beneficial for the OBC community. On 25th July, another meeting will be held in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will also attend the meeting..."

The AICC OBC Advisory Council, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held its inaugural meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday and passed the 'Bengaluru Declaration.'

The declaration called for a national-level caste census and breaking the 50 per cent reservation cap to ensure fair representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in education, employment, politics, and other sectors.

The council also demanded reservations in private educational institutions in line with Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Reading out the declaration, CM Siddaramaiah said, "A national level caste census must be conducted by the Census Commission of India, officially known as the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORGI). The Census must include Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political aspects of each individual and castes keeping at the forefront, the Telangana State (SEEEP CASTE SURVEY) as a role model."

The declaration further stated, "Breaking the 50 per cent cap barrier in providing reservation, thereby ensuring suitable reservation for the OBCs, in education, service, political and other areas. Reservation in Private Educational Institutes as per article 15(5) of the Constitution."

Addressing the press after the council meeting, CM Siddaramaiah thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and appreciated him for his contribution.

"We unanimously thank Nyay Yodha Rahul Gandhi for courageously taking the crucial initiative for the marginalised sections of the society in our country and standing up for the cause of the backwards classes in particular... The council conveys its appreciation and credits Rahul Gandhi's contribution to this historic achievement," Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)

