Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): In a landmark collaboration aimed towards enhancing safety, operational efficiency and sustainability, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has signed four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG).

The signing ceremony took place at the premises of IIT Guwahati, in the presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava General Manager, N.F. Railway alongwith other senior officials.

The Director of IITG, Prof. Devendra Jalihal with other esteemed professors and delegates from IITG were also present representing the esteemed institution for the signing ceremony.

This collaboration will mark a pivotal step toward leveraging cutting-edge research and innovations to address critical challenges faced by the railways within the region and beyond.

Among the areas of development covered under the MoUs, the first one will focus on the detection of broken and unbroken seals in cargo trains using stand-alone high-speed cameras.

In a statement, Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that this system, designed with IIT Guwahati's expertise will aim towards strengthening security and operational efficiency by preventing pilferage and ensuring the safe transportation of freights.

"Enhancing passenger safety is the second MoU that focuses on the development of a face recognition and alert system to detect and notify authorities about potential criminal activities. By employing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, this initiative will help create a safer travel environment for passengers. The third MoU addresses a long-standing operational challenge through the introduction of a real-time alert system for the alarm chain pulling mechanism in trains," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"This system will mitigate issues such as pressure drops and emergency recreations during train operations, ensuring smoother journeys and improved operational management. Furthering its commitment towards environmental sustainability, the fourth MoU targets the development of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Solid Waste Management Systems for railway colonies, premises and coaching depots," he added.

He further said that this initiative is expected to foster cleaner and greener ecosystems within railway premises, contributing to the overall well-being of railway communities.

"Together, these MoUs reflect a forward-thinking collaboration designed to enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of railway operations in the region. The significant collaboration between NFR and IITG symbolizes a strong commitment to innovation and technological advancements, whose vitals will play an important role in overcoming challenges, unique to the NE region's geographical and operational conditions. These projects are expected to significantly benefit both the passengers and railway staff. This move in fact will be a major leap forward in NFR's efforts to modernize and optimize railway operations in the region," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The signing ceremony also includes a series of presentations by IIT Guwahati professors, showcasing their research and innovative solutions tailored to NFR's requirements. This partnership highlights the shared vision of both institutions in creating impactful technological solutions for the benefit of society. (ANI)

