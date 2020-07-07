Cyberabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): A Cyberabad-based Non-Governmental Organisation has launched the 'Last Ride Service' program to serve those who died of COVID-19, irrespective of their caste or creed.

NGO named 'Feed the Needy' has launched a cremation facility for the patients who succumbed to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, VC Sajjanar, IPS Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad launched the 'Last Ride Service' ambulance service vehicle.

Sajjanar said, "COVID has put across numerous challenges and one of them is cremation for deceased COVID patient. During one of the recent incidents, our team experienced first hand how difficult is to have a cremation for a COVID patient who died in a private hospital, with family members in quarantine, nobody is available to cremate the body."

"Added to it there are other challenges of finding an ambulance which will carry the COVID patient dead body and a cremation ground which will allow cremation of COVID patient. Very few cremation grounds are taking care of COVID cases. It is good that an NGO 'Feed the Needy' has come forward with an initiative to serve during this severe crisis," he said.

Feed the Needy Team members informed, "We have started an ambulance service for deceased COVID or non-COVID cases and take care of the cremation as well if family members are not available. It will be a free service and will try to serve all communities irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The service is being started as a pilot project currently limited to Cyberabad limits from 8 AM to 6 PM." (ANI)

