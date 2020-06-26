New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed Agra District Magistrate to submit a report on a plea seeking action against operation of cattle sheds and dairy farm in a green belt in Sikandra area.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the District Magistrate to personally visit the site, take photographs and prepare a report.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Jitendra Kumar seeking stoppage of operations of cattle sheds and dairy farm located in the vicinity of the green belt area around Ram Ji dham Colony and Rishipuram Colony in Sikandra.

The applicant submitted that despite direction of NGT, dairy farm of more than 100 cattles was being run by encroaching into the plot of Agra Development Authority in Vimal Vihar and Rishipuram Colony.

The NGT in 2018 had observed that cattle sheds are illegal and ordered their removal.

The plea alleged that cow dung is also being dumped in the green belt which is causing release of obnoxious gases in the nearby residential areas.

According to the plea, the applicant filed a written complaint to Agra Development Authority, Taj Trapazium Authority, SSP and District Magistrate Agra mentioning about re-operation of the dairy farm and construction of 'pakka' rooms in the designated green belt.

The tribunal took note of the submission and said "In the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we deem it appropriate to call for a site inspection report from District Magistrate Agra.

